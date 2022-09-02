| Hyderabad Fire Breaks Out In Private Hospital Building In Begumpet

Hyderabad: Fire breaks out in private hospital building in Begumpet

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 05:01 PM, Fri - 2 September 22

The incident occurred when construction activity and welding works of a temporary shed being installed on the terrace, was taken up.

Hyderabad: A fire broke out in the penthouse of a private hospital building at Begumpet. No casualties were reported.

Sources said the incident occurred when construction activity and welding works of a temporary shed being installed on the terrace, was taken up.

The workers who were alerted by the fire, immediately escaped to safety and alerted the fire department.

The fire was doused immediately. However, the smoke which engulfed the surroundings caused panic in the hospital premises and surroundings.

Watch: