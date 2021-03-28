Coal production likely to fall marginally

Officials attributed Covid-19 disruptions as the key factor behind lower demand resulting in a stockpile building up, compelling the mining giant to moderate output.

Kolkata: World’s largest miner Coal India is likely to post marginal contraction of its output for the year 2020-21 by 5-6 million tonne in 2020-21 as its production will below the 600 million mark, sources said on Sunday.

In 2019-20, the miner produced 602 million tonne down from 606.9 million in 2018-19 when it registered its highest production.

It will be the second year in a row when the miner will register degrowth. The miner had projected a 660 million tonne production target and by mid-year the company had been expecting to attain 630-640 million tonne of output.

Officials attributed Covid-19 disruptions as the key factor behind lower demand resulting in a stockpile building up, compelling the mining giant to moderate output.

“Till March 27, the production was 585 million tonne and 11 million tonne is expected to be added in the remaining days of the month. So, total production could be between 596- 597 million tonne,” sources told PTI.

Offtake for the year is expected to be around 577 million tonne.

Coal import drops 14%

India’s coal import dropped 13.6 per cent to 196.13 million tonne (MT) in the April-February period of the ongoing fiscal year.

The country had imported 227.23 MT of coal in the year-ago period, according to a report by mjunction services.

mjunction — a joint venture between Tata Steel and SAIL — is a B2B e-commerce company and also publishes research reports on coal and steel verticals.

Coal import in February 2021 stood at 15.29 MT as against 22.68 MT in the year-ago period.

