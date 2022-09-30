Coforge launches CoE in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:57 PM, Fri - 30 September 22

Coforge new office inaugurated by IT and Industries Principal Secreatry Jayesh Ranjan and Chief Relations Officer Amarnath Reddy Atmakuri.

Hyderabad: Coforge, a digital services and solutions provider, opened its new office at Gachibowli. It was inaugurated by IT and Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and Chief Relations Officer Amarnath Reddy Atmakuri. It will host over 2,100 employees with a capacity to expand further. With this move, Coforge will bring together all its business units in Hyderabad under one roof.

“We are excited to inaugurate our independent office facility here in Hyderabad. The city and adjoining areas are known for their great talent offering. We have chosen the Hyderabad operation as our centre of excellence for Low Code/No Code (LCNC) application development,” said Suman Konkumalla, EVP and Global Head – Salesforce Business Unit, Coforge.

“LCNC is a major driver of growth. It shorten the time to market for our customers. We continue to invest in LCNC technologies and Hyderabad becomes the primary destination of our investments in LCNC,” said Suresh Jagannathan, Chief Operating Officer, Digital Process Automation, Coforge.