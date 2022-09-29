Capgemini has now 30,000 employees in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:13 PM, Thu - 29 September 22

(File Photo) France-based Software company, Capgemini, has employed 30,000 persons in Hyderabad and surpassed the Mumbai that has 29,000.

Hyderabad: Technology player Capgemini now has 30,000 employees in Hyderabad. It has surpassed Mumbai that has 29,000, said Paul Hermelin, chairman of the Board of Capgemini and also chairman of the France-India Business Council of MEDEF International. He disclosed this at a roundtable conference of French delegates with IT Minister KT Rama Rao.

Bengaluru continues to have more number of employees. “We have surpassed Mumbai and have to set our sights are on Bengaluru,” said Rama Rao, congratulating Capgemini for achieving the milestone in employment numbers.