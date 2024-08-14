Cognizant’s new campus opened in Hyderabad

With an office space of 10 lakh sq.ft, the new campus will provide employment to around 15,000 people, making Hyderabad its largest base in the world.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 August 2024, 07:51 PM

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy inaugurated the new campus of IT major Cognizant at Kokapet in Hyderabad on Wednesday. With an office space of 10 lakh sq.ft, the new campus will provide employment to around 15,000 people, making Hyderabad its largest base in the world.

Established in Chennai in 1994, Cognizant began operations in Hyderabad in 2002 and now has five campuses in the IT corridor. The IT firm is currently the second-largest IT employer in Telangana. While workforce in Chennai currently stands at around 55,000 to 56,000 employees, Hyderabad is all set to surpass it with 57,000 employees. The new campus will focus on advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), digital engineering, and cloud solutions.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister announced that the State government would constitute an investors task force to attract investments to Telangana. He claimed that his recent trip to the US and South Korea, attracted investments worth Rs 31,500 crore which would create around 30,750 jobs.

He said with Hyderabad in its tow, Telangana would compete with the world rather than its neighbouring States of Karnataka or Andhra Pradesh in attracting investments. He also claimed that while former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi laid the foundation for the IT sector in Hyderabad, former Chief Ministers N Chandrababu Naidu and YS Rajasekhara Reddy fueled its growth.