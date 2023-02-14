Col CK Nayudu Trophy: Hyderabad suffer innings loss to Uttarakhand

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:10 PM, Tue - 14 February 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad suffered an embarrassing innings and 314-run loss to Uttarakhand in the BCCI Senior Men’s Col CK Nayudu Trophy at the Highlanders Sports Academy, Uttarakhand, on Tuesday.

Hyderabad were bundled out for a paltry 88 in the first innings. Later, Uttarakhand posted massive 550/8 before declaring their innings. Ishagra Jagoori 9119), S Nayal (146) and Sanjeet Sajwan (144) slammed centuries for the hosts while Prithvi Reddy scalped five wickets for Hyderabad.

In their second innings, Hyderabad batters once again came a cropper as they were out for 148 in 46.1 overs. Shivam Saroha scalped five wickets while S Juyal accounted for four.

Brief Scores: Hyderabad CA 88 & 148 (Shivam Saroha 5/52, S Juyal 4/65) lost to Uttarakhand CA 550/8 dec in 158 overs (Ishagra Jagoori 119, S Nayal 146, Sanjeet Sajwan 144; Prithvi Reddy 5/179).