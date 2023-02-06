Col CK Nayudu Trophy: Hyderabad in trouble against Kerala

Published Date - 07:25 PM, Mon - 6 February 23

Hyderabad: Kerala posted a massive 490 with the help of centuries from Anand Krishnan (114) and Sachin Suresh (159 no) in the first innings against Hyderabad in the BCCI Senior Men’s Col CK Nayudu Trophy Round 5 match at the KCA Cricket Ground in Mangalapuram on Monday.

In reply, Hyderabad lost six wickets for 179, trailing by 311 runs.

Brief Scores: Kerala 490 in 120 overs (Anand Krishnan 114, Varun Nayanar 59, Shoun Roger 84, Sachin Suresh 159no, Akhil Scaria 55; Prithvi Reddy 3/140) vs Hyderabad CA 179/6 in 58 overs (Prithvi Reddy 58batting).