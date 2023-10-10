Collector wants free and fair elections in Karimnagar

Karimnagar Collector Dr B Gopi instructed officials to follow Election Commission instructions right from the beginning of model code to completion of the code

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:26 PM, Tue - 10 October 23

Karimnagar Collector Dr B Gopi instructed officials to follow Election Commission instructions right from the beginning of model code to completion of the code

Karimnagar: Collector Dr B Gopi said members of various election teams should have clear awareness on polling duties and take steps to conduct polling in transparent and free and fair manner.

Participating in a polling awareness programme for MCC, FST, STT, c-Vigil and video surveillance teams in the Collectorate auditorium here on Tuesday, Gopi instructed officials to follow Election Commission instructions right from the beginning of model code to completion of the code.

He also instructed the officials to remove the flexies, wall-posters and wall-writings of government welfare schemes and solve the complaint received through c-Vigil app by downloading the mobile app. Informing to issue ID cards to the members of all polling teams, he also assured to arrange vehicles.

Informing that integrated check posts were set up in different places, he advised the people not to carry more than Rs 50,000 and the cash would be seized if anybody was found with more than that amount. A three-member screening committee was formed to avoid troubles for the common public who found along with money. The cash would be returned to its owners after seven days if there was no allegation on the amount.

The Collector also conducted a meeting with representatives of political parties. Speaking on the occasion, he informed that the e-Suvidha mobile app was developed for poll complaints, permissions and to make the nomination process easier.

Commissioner of Police L Subbarayudu, Additional Collectors Praful Deshai and Laxmi Kiran and representatives of various political parties and officials participated in the meeting.

Also Read Revanth says officials supporting government being listed