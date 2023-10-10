Revanth says officials supporting government being listed

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:19 PM, Tue - 10 October 23

Hyderabad: TPCC president A Revanth Reddy said the State Congress would constitute a special committee to observe officers, who were supporting the government and submit a list of such officials to the Election Commission.

The State Congress was preparing a list of officers, including IAS, IPS, revenue and other departments. A few officers have been colliding with the ruling BRS party, he alleged at a press conference here on Tuesday. Dismissing the reports on State Congress party’s pact with other parties as false, the TPCC president said the issue of tie ups was still in the preliminary stage.

Finalization of seats would be done only after discussing with the party leaders and identifying strong candidates from constituencies, he said.

On the rampant differences among leaders and ticket aspirants staging protests, the TPCC president the party high command had constituted a special committee and leaders and whoever had any issues could approach the committee.

The party was yet to decide on the proposed Bus yatra involving senior leaders like AICC Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi. Admitting this, the TPCC president said there was a dilemma over whether to conduct the yatra after announcing the candidates or to announce the list during the yatra. A decision would be taken as per the high command’s instructions.

