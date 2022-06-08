Collpoll partners with Malla Reddy Group of Institutions, Sagar Group of Institution

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:24 PM, Wed - 8 June 22

Hyderabad: Collpoll, a Mobile-first Digital Campus Platform, has partnered with Malla Reddy Group of Institutions and Sagar Group of Institution to help streamline all academic and administrative operations.

The platform assists premier educational institutions in improving learning outcomes, achieving academic excellence, cutting down administrative costs and enabling compliance with government regulations.

The startup is providing a seamless and state-of-the-art learning and smart campus experience to more than 20,000 students in these two institutes and is planning to double this number by partnering with 15 other institutions in the region over the next six months, a press release said.