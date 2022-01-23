Column: Your approach to TSPSC Group 1 preliminary exam

Hyderabad: The notification for TSPSC Group I is expected anytime soon. This article aims to create awareness about the syllabus and lists the references.

The first step towards preparing for any competitive examination is to understand the scheme of the examination and have a thorough knowledge of the syllabus.

The syllabus for the examination along with the reference books and strategy is given below:

World geography and Indian geography

Candidates must study concepts in geography (eg – meaning of Gorge, El Nino) and locations of land and water forms in physical geography (eg – the deepest canyon in the world).

Special focus on the state geography – rivers, waterfalls, projects, tribes and so on is essential as majority of questions are expected on state geography.

Recommended resources: NCERT Class 6 to 12 Geography textbooks – for concepts. Oxford or Black Swan Atlas – physical geography of India and world. Spar publications Telangana Atlas – for state geography.

History and cultural heritage of India

Candidates must study all the three phases of Indian History – ancient, medieval, and modern – with a special emphasis on socio-cultural history.

The focus should be on important events and related facts such as – the year and place, people involved, causes and consequences, and so on.

Recommended resources: NCERT history textbooks old editions – three books – one each for ancient, medieval, and modern.

Indian Constitution and Polity

The subject deals with everything related to Government and the basis for it in the form of the Constitution.

Candidates must develop a thorough understanding of the authorities under the government, their powers and functions, and the provisions in the Constitution related to the rights and welfare of citizens.

Recommended resources: NCERT Class 11 textbook – Constitution at work. Indian Polity by Laxmikanth

Governance and Public Policy in India

Governance is an extension of the polity. It deals with the role of government as in its functions and responsibilities.

Public policy deals with various measures of the government in the social sphere – schemes, missions, and policies in education, health, skill development, and so on and also measures for various social groups such as women, SCs, STs, and so on.

This area overlaps with polity and economy and therefore separate references are not recommended.

Policies of Telangana State

This area is about the different measures the Government of Telangana had initiated for various social groups and in various sectors of development.

Candidates must be aware of every detail related to the initiatives – date, and place of launch, beneficiaries, aim and objectives, the ministry responsible for implementations, targets under the initiative, and achievements till date.

Though this area is a part of the economy, a special focus on these details is recommended as more questions are expected.

Recommended resources: Socio-economic survey of Telangana. Websites of various ministries and departments of the Telangana Government.

Arts and literature of Telangana

This area is about the socio-cultural history of Telangana where an aspirant is expected to be aware of the – handlooms, handicrafts, historical monuments with locations and details of the year and person who constructed it, inscriptions of various kings with their content and locations, books and authors, quotes by famous people from Telangana, songs and writers and so on.

Recommended resources: Telugu Akademi textbooks on Telangana History and Culture

Social exclusion

Rights issues such as gender, caste, tribe, disability etc., and inclusive policies. This area overlaps with polity, economy, and socio-cultural history. A special focus on policies related to the above-mentioned social groups is essential to answer questions in this area.

Logical reasoning

This area tests the problem-solving ability and decision-making capacity of students; regular practice is the best way to score marks in this area.

Recommended resources: Mental Ability and logical reasoning by RS Agarwal.

Along with the above-mentioned resources, a thorough reading of all the questions previously asked by the TSPSC in various examinations conducted in the past is a must to understand the level and pattern of questions.

BY Deepika Reddy,

Director, Shikara Academy.

