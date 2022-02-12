Come up with comprehensive plan for railway crossing works: KTR

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday asked the officials to come up with a comprehensive plan for works to be undertaken on railway crossings in Hyderabad.

At a review meeting on the issues related to the construction of Road under Bridges (RuBs) and Road over Bridges (RoBs) at various railway crossings in the city, the Minister directed the GHMC officials to work in tandem with Railway department to come up with the plan.

Animal Husbandry Minister, T.Srinivas Yadav, officials from South Central Railways (SCR),GHMC and revenue departments participated in the meeting.

Rama Rao asked the officials to take up railway crossing structure work at a faster pace. He mentioned that Telangana government has introduced Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) to strengthen the road network in Hyderabad and discussed the limitations in reducing traffic congestion near railway crossings in the city.

The GHMC was completing the SRDP works as per the timeline given whereas there was a lag in works related to the Railway department, he said while pointing out that the civic body in tandem with the Railway department could work to come up with a comprehensive plan for construction of RuBs and RoBs.

Rama Rao said there is a need to develop structures at the railway crossing including Road under Bridges and added that old RuBs such as the one at Ramgopalpet in Secunderabad need to be revamped on a war footing.

During the meeting, SCR officials assured to provide complete support to the GHMC in taking up works at railway crossings and completing the work at a brisk pace.

