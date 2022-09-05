Comedians roast Sitharaman over her demand to put up Modi’s photograph at fair price shop

Hyderabad: During her three-day visit to Telangana, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman visited a fair price shop in Birkur village of Kamareddy district. Enquiring about the estimated share of the Central government in rice distributed to the poor, the minister who was visibly in ire took objection to the absence of PM Narendra Modi’s photograph at the fair price shop.

After she was discontent with the answers the district collector provided, she asked him to provide correct information within half an hour. She further instructed the officer and party cadre to put up banners of PM Modi. “The photograph of the Prime Minister should be seen at the shop by the time I visit the district next time”, she said.

The video of the incident which was viral across social media platforms was picked up by two female comedians – Shamita Yadav, who goes by the name ‘Ranting Gola’, and Garima. They presented their satirical take on the minister’s demand, videos of which are now doing rounds.

Yadav, who has previously released several videos in which she appears to be impersonating the minister as ‘Nimmo Tai’ has recently put up a video where she talks about the recent incident. In the 1:48 minute video, she insists on putting up posters of ‘Mogli Ji’ everywhere – Aadhar ID, Vaccination Certificate, Voter ID, Ration Card, Shops, and other places.

She goes on to say that data and facts can be hidden away but the face has to be shown. The comedian also mentions Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and brings up the incident where TRS supporters put up photographs of PM Modi on cylinders in response to the minister’s demand at the fair price shop. Over the last eight years, the price of cooking gas cylinders witnessed a massive hike.

Adapting the style of AIR news anchors, Garima released a video that she called Rashtriya Saaptahik Samachar Ep.1. Dressed in a pink saree and neatly combed hair, she sits against a wall and talks about the fair price shop incident. She starts by saying that cereal killer Raman Raghav visited a cereal shop during her tour in Telangana.

She goes on to explain what the minister said in her tweet in a satirical way. Additionally, she says that she fears one day the minister might suggest having the Prime Minister’s picture on the currency notes. In the end, she attached a clip of BJP National spokesperson, Sambit Patra where he refers to the PM as ‘ desh ke baap’.

