Comedy show writer dies in accident in Kothagudem

When he was boarding the Kakatiya train he slipped and was trapped between the train and platform.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 June 2024, 09:19 PM

Kothagudem: A television show script writer and actor died after being injured while boarding a moving train in Kothagudem on Friday. The deceased M Mohammadin of Housing Board Colony here, left for Hyderabad for the shooting of Jabardasth comedy show. When he was boarding the Kakatiya train he slipped and was trapped between the train and platform. The passengers and railway staff rushed to his rescue and brought him out. He was rushed to Government General Hospital for treatment. He died later in the day while being treated.