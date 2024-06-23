Commercial establishments in Hyderabad to shut down by 10:30 PM everyday

Hyderabad police issued the directions after CM Revanth Reddy took a review of the law-and-order situation in Telangana following recent incidents of violent crimes.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 June 2024, 05:00 PM

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police directed the management of commercial establishments to close down their business between 10.30 pm and 11 pm daily.

The police issued the directions after Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy took a review of the law-and-order situation in the State following recent incidents of violent crimes.

The police advised the people not to offer rides to strangers on the roads and not to move aimlessly on the city roads in the late nights. The police warned those consuming liquor at public places of stringent action.

The police informed the citizens to reach out to the police through Dial 100 if they come across any criminal activity. The public have been asked to cooperate with the police and not to break the law of the land.