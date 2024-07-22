Commissioner of Dammaiguda municipality in ACB net

Published Date - 22 July 2024, 08:20 PM

Representational image

Hyderabad: The Commissioner of Dammaiguda Municipality, Keesara mandal, S Raja Mallaiah was caught by Anti-Corruption Bureau sleuths red handed when he demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs. 30,000 from a man on Monday.

The Municipal Commissioner Dammaiguda, Keesara Mandal demanded the amount from E Sudhershan, a resident of Ramnagar for showing official favour. He had demanded a total amount of Rs. 50,000 and had already accepted Rs. 20,000 from Sudhershan, ACB officials said.

The bribe amount was recovered from the official and tests of his right hand fingers yielded positive in chemical test. Mallaiah has been arrested and produced before the ACB Court at Hyderabad. Investigation is going on.