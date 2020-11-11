Committee on women safety recommends for in-depth study of issues

During the meeting held at BRKR Bhavan here, the women officers explained various issues faced by women and proposed for in-depth study to address them.

Hyderabad: The Committee on Safety and Security of Women and Girl Children which met on Tuesday, has suggested constitution of sub-committees to focus on specific areas of concern including safety of women at home, at work place and travel, among others. The Committee was constituted as per instructions from Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and is headed by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar.

During the meeting held at BRKR Bhavan here, the women officers explained various issues faced by women and proposed for in-depth study to address them. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar agreed with the issues raised by them and asked them to come up with their recommendations to address the issues faced by women.

CMO Secretary Smita Sabharwal, Secretary for SC Development Yogita Rana, Secretary for Tribal Welfare Christina Z Chongthu, Secretary for Women and Child Welfare Divya, Commissioner of Family Welfare V Karuna, OSD to CM Priyanka Verghese and DCP Sumathi attended the meeting.

