Commonwealth of Learning offers scholarships for graduates to enhance skills

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:13 PM, Tue - 24 May 22

Hyderabad: Commonwealth of Learning (CoL), Vancouver, Canada is offering scholarships to young unemployed graduates (including final year students) to join into various employable courses /job oriented training programs (as part of skill development) offered online by Google (five specialized programs).

Limited number of scholarships are offered, a press release said adding that the Google had designed five specialised employment-oriented programs for learners – Professional Certificate in Google Data Analytics, Professional Certificate in Google Project Management, Professional Certificate in Google UX Design, Professional Certificate in Google IT Support and Professional Certificate in Google IT Automation with Python.

Learning programs are accessible for 24×7 and anyone can use any number of hours on a single day. Once the candidate completes a training program, they can pick up the second specialized certificate program. These job ready skills make them eligible for employment both in India and other countries, the press release added.

The program starts on June 1 and interested students can send their nominations to nlrao1948@gmail.com.