Complaint against Kakatiya University Physical Education Director

Warangal Urban: The alleged high-handedness of Director, Physical Education and Secretary, University Sports Board, Kakatiya University (KU), Prof B Suresh Lal has snowballed into a controversy on the campus, even prompting a student to file a police complaint against him.

According to sources, Suresh Lal, who is also the chair of the Department of Economics at the varsity, allegedly called outsiders (non-boarders) to the campus in an attempt to threaten a student who questioned his alleged irregularities.

The outsiders even thrashed an M.PEd (Master of Physical Education) student on Thursday near the Sports Board office on the campus prompting the victim, Galla Venkatesh, a native of Gadwal district, to approach the Kakatiya University (KU) police and lodge a complaint against Prof Lal.

Venkatesh alleged that he was attacked by a few non-boarders when he questioned the irregularities in the distribution of tracksuits for sports persons by the Sports Board. It is alleged that Prof Lal had also not taken any action against those who were harassing a sportswoman and relative of Venkatesh despite a complaint lodged with him.

Meanwhile, student union leaders are also alleging that Suresh Lal is playing a ‘community card’ to tide over the awkward situation and shield himself from the allegations.

When contacted, Prof Suresh Lal, however, said that two persons had pushed Venkatesh during a scuffle at the Sports Board office, but he denied any role in the incident. “I told two sportswomen that they would get only one tracksuit each, but Venkatesh, on their behalf, demanded two tracksuits and also called me names,” Suresh alleged, adding that he too had lodged a complaint with the police.

KU Inspector David Raju said that he has received the complaints and has taken up investigation. Meanwhile, some student union leaders are also reportedly chalking out plans to launch an agitation demanding that the varsity authorities take action against Prof Lal for his inappropriate behaviour. They are also questioning the varsity authorities’ turning a blind eye to alleged atrocities by outsiders (non-boarders) on the campus.

