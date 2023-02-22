Compulsory internship for students who completed their MBBS in Ukraine

Union Health Minister said the students had to make up for the clinical training which could not be attended at the foreign institute due to Covid-19 or Russia-Ukraine war

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:47 PM, Wed - 22 February 23

Representational Image

Sangareddy: Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya has said that medical students, who completed their MBBS in Ukraine Universities before June 2022, will have to undergo Compulsory Rotating Medical Internship (CRMI) for a period of two years.

Zaheerabad MP BB Patil said here on Wednesday that in a written response to his question on the future of medical students who returned from Ukraine due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the Union Health Minister said the students had to make up for the clinical training which could not be attended at the foreign institute due to Covid-19 or Russia-Ukraine war. The two years of the internship would also familiarise them with the practice of medicine under Indian conditions.

Mandaviya said such students would be eligible for registration only after completing the CRMI. However, the Union Minister clarified that there was no provision to transfer medical students from foreign medical institutes to Indian institutes in the middle of the course. To further ease the problems faced by the returnee medical students from Ukraine, Mandaviya said they had issued a no-objection notice to Ukraine’s academic mobility programme. Under the progamme, Ukraine would relocate the foreign MBBS students to foreign universities until the conflict was over.

The Minister’s reply came after consulting the National Medical Council, Patil said.