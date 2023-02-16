2000 Indian students who returned from Ukraine get MBBS seats in Uzbekistan

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:08 PM, Thu - 16 February 23

Hyderabad: The Health Ministry of Uzbekistan has facilitated 2,000 Indian students who had returned from Ukraine last year, in getting MBBS seats in different medical universities in Uzbekistan.

The Bukhara Medical University admitted 1,000 Indian students while the Tashkent Medical Academy (TMA) absorbed 500 students and remaining 500 students were provided admissions across other health institutions in Uzbekistan, Rector, TMA, Prof. Alisher Kayumovich Shadmanov said in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Towards engaging with aspiring students from India, the TMA in collaboration with city-based Neo Institute of Medical Sciences and Technology launched South Asian regional head office at Himayatnagar. The office will guide students in getting direct MBBS admissions in Uzbekistan.

“I appreciate the courage of Indian students who managed to come back from Ukraine, despite difficulties. I advise parents of aspiring students to contact TMA’s office in Hyderabad for direct information and other services,” Prof. Shadmanov said. He met Health Minister, T Harish Rao and apart from appraising him about the efforts by Uzbekistan to provide MBBS seats to Indian students, also discussed the possibility of joint cooperation of Uzbek-Telangana in exchange of students, doctors and healthcare.

The parents of students who got MBBS seats in Uzbekistan felicitated Prof Shadmanov and Director of Neo Institute of Medical Sciences and Technology, Dr. B Divya Raj Reddy.