Condition of Jawaharnagar SHO stable

The Inspector had sustained burns on both his hands and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

By | Published: 1:06 am

Hyderabad: The condition of P Bhikshapathi Rao, SHO, Jawaharnagar police station, who was allegedly set ablaze along with a police constable Ashok when they were assisting Jawaharnagar Municipality authorities in removal of encroachments on Thursday, is stable, Rachakonda Police Commissioner, Mahesh M Bhagwat, said.

The Inspector had sustained burns on both his hands and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

The two policemen were injured when a group of persons poured some inflammable substance on them when they tried to get inside a room on noticing smoke during the removal of encroachments.

A press release issued by the Rachakonda Police said that a group of persons attacked the police and municipal personnel by throwing chili powder and abused them.

It further added that some inflammable substance was poured on the police and fire was lit due to which the Inspector and constable received burns. Both were rushed to a hospital and are being treated.

The police had booked two cases following the incident. While one case was booked under Section 353,332,333,307,504 r/w 34 of IPC following a complaint by Mangamma, Municipal Commissioner, Jawaharnagar, another case was booked under Section 353,332,186 r/2 34 of IPC following a complaint by Ch Sailu, Sub Inspector.

“The Station House Officer, Uppal police station, is investigating the case under the supervision of the DCP concerned,” Mahesh Bhagwat told Telangana Today.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .