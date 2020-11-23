Cong, BJP remember people only during elections, says TRS secretary

As part of the campaign for Yousufguda division party candidate Bandari Rajkumar, Ravinder Rao along with the candidate and party workers visited several areas of Venkatagiri on Monday

By | Published: 5:21 pm

Hyderabad: It is only during elections that parties like the Congress and the BJP remember people, said TRS general secretary and party in-charge for Yousufguda division T Ravinder Rao on Monday. As part of the campaign for Yousufguda division party candidate Bandari Rajkumar, Rao along with the candidate and party workers visited several areas of Venkatagiri on Monday.

While interacting with residents, Rajkumar also cautioned them against falling for the sweet talk of BJP and the Congress as they remembered the voters only when they have to ask for votes.

“I am in the fray due to the blessings of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and KT Rama Rao and support of MLA Maganti Gopinath,” he said while asking the voters to support the TRS in a big way in the polls to be held on December 1.

On behalf of Rajkumar, the TRS Mahila Vibhag also held a door-to-door campaign in different areas of the division including Krishnanagar.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .