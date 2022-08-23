Congress, AIMIM lodge complaint against Raja Singh in Adilabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:10 PM, Tue - 23 August 22

File Photo

Adilabad: Followers of the Congress and All Indian Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) lodged a complaint against BJP MLA from Goshamahal T Raja Singh for his alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed, here on Tuesday.

The leaders of the Congress and AIMIM demanded the State government to take stringent action against the legislator for hurting sentiments of a section of the society by making the remarks. They said that he was trying to disturb the peace and harmony of the society. They urged the public not to trust his remarks and not get carried away by his statements.