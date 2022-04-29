Congress, BJP leaders had earlier promised to revoke GO 111: KTR

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:40 PM, Fri - 29 April 22

Hyderabad: Defending the State Government’s move to repeal GO 111, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday said even Congress and BJP leaders had promised the residents of 84 villages that they would revoke the GO.

“Former Chief Minister YS Rajashekhara Reddy wanted to repeal the GO way back in 2006-07. He had even constituted a committee to this effect and a report was also submitted,” the Minister said.

The Congress and BJP leaders during their public meetings in 2009 and 2014 had also assured revocation of GO 111, he said, and pointed out that in 2014, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had promised at a public meeting in Chevella and Rajendranagar that he would revoke the GO.

“Opposition parties are criticising and leaving no opportunity to defame the TRS Government but they do not share their vision for development of the State for the next 20 years,” Rama Rao said.

Now that GO 111 has been lifted by the State government, the move would open up a vast area of 1.32 lakh acres for development, he said. The State government, Rama Rao said, would take up planned development following all the environmental norms and people need not have any apprehensions in this regard.