Congress cannot touch TRS: MLC Madhusudhan

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:33 PM, Sat - 7 May 22

MLC T Madhusudhan speaking to the media in Khammam on Saturday.

Khammam: The district TRS president, MLC Tata Madhusudhan tore into Congress leadership and demanded to know what the former governments led by the party did for Telangana’s development. The MLC described the Warangal Declaration announced by the former AICC president Rahul Gandhi at Rythu Sangharshana Sabha in Warangal on Friday as a meaningless one.

Speaking to the media here on Saturday Madhusudhan said it was absurd that a national party was making a declaration for a State. If it was a national declaration the party should implement it in the States being ruled by Congress, he demanded. During its six decades rule in the country Congress party neglected the welfare of farmers and people. That was why the people in Punjab defeated the party and elected the AAP government.

Congress which failed to provide seeds, fertilisers and supply electricity to farming needs has no moral right to speak about the farmers welfare. All the previous Congress governments were the most anti-farmer ones, he said. During the YSR regime farmers were lathi charged and jailed for demanding supply of seeds and fertilisers. Whereas the TRS government has been supplying 24-hour free electricity for agricultural needs, providing seeds and fertilisers, besides Rythu Bandhu and others.

Linking of National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (NREGS) with agriculture, a point in Warangal Declaration, was also being demanded by the TRS along with farmers and there was nothing new in that, Madhusudhan reminded. He ridiculed the TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy’s assertion that Congress was going to shake the foundations of TRS. As long as Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was there none could touch the TRS, he said, hitting back at the Congress leader.

“TRS is a party with 60 lakh registered members. Chandrashekhar Rao, who fought for and achieved separate Telangana was leading the State as its Chief Minister and public in the State are with the TRS” Madhusudhan asserted. He refuted Congress leaders’ allegations that the TRS was in a secret pact with the BJP and described Revanath Reddy as an agent of the TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu.

DCC Bank Chairman K Nagabhushanam, Mayor P Neeraja, SUDA Chairman B Vijay Kumar, TRS city president P Nagaraju and others were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .