‘Congress govt in K’taka will collapse after Sankranthi festival’

Former BJP Minister CP Yogeshwar stated that the incumbent Congress government will collapse after the Sankranthi festival in January

By IANS Published Date - 08:11 PM, Mon - 2 October 23

Ramanagara: Former BJP Minister CP Yogeshwar stated on Monday that the incumbent Congress government will collapse after the Sankranthi festival in January. The statement has assumed importance as Yogeshwar was one of the key leaders closely involved in bringing down the Congress-JD(S) coalition government in 2019.

Speaking to reporters in Channapatna town Yogeshwar stated that the survival of the government was doubtful. The current political developments and the moves of Congress leaders will be responsible for this, he maintained. There is an expectation of major political change after 2023. The disgruntled legislators of the Congress party have already started thinking differently, he stated.

We will not carry out any action similar to Operation Hasta. I am sharing the information given by Congress MLAs.

The legislators of Congress would raise their banner of revolt against the ruling government, Yogeshwar stated. A few of the Congress leaders have spoken personally. The MLAs in the Congress government have become dummy pieces. They are not able to discharge duties as legislators, he added.

The leaders have told them that they have implemented five guarantee schemes and they won’t get funds. There are no funds in the government for the development work. The Congress MLAs have become unemployed, he stated and added that the Congress legislators were worried about their future.

All of you will witness the consequences of this after the Sankranthi festival. We are not conducting operations, no one is in touch with us, Yogeshwar stated.