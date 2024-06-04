Congress high command’s warnings come true

AICC general secretary KC Venugopal during a conference meeting from New Delhi with the State leaders on May 7 had pointed out that there was no coordination between MLAs and incharge Ministers in a few constituencies, which could prove counter-productive.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 June 2024, 08:12 PM

Hyderabad: The Congress high command’s warnings to the State unit during the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections have apparently come true.

The Congress in the State was claiming that it would win 12 to 14 seats, but the ground realities were in sharp contrast to their claims and the same was pointed out by the high command.

Also Read Revanth Reddy wishes CBN, Pawan Kalyan

AICC general secretary KC Venugopal during a conference meeting from New Delhi with the State leaders on May 7 had pointed out that there was no coordination between MLAs and incharge Ministers in a few constituencies, which could prove counter-productive.

He had wanted Congress leaders, especially MLAs and incharge Ministers, to work with renewed energy and focused attention. The AICC General Secretary had in fact wanted the party leaders to strive to win 15 seats in the State. Venugopal had also said that based on the MLAs’ performance in the Lok Sabha polls, they would be given posts and designations.

Political strategist Sunil Kanugolu had also submitted a constituency-wise report to the party high command over the prospects in the State.

He too had pointed out a few issues at the ground level and made a few recommendations in some constituencies.

However, these apparently did not work with the high command’s warnings now coming true with the party managing only eight of the 12-14 seats that were targeted.

Interestingly, the State leaders are not mentioning this and instead are pointing out that the party’s tally has increased from three seats in 2019 to eight seats now.