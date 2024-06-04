Revanth Reddy wishes CBN, Pawan Kalyan

“Let us continue the good relations between the two States and address the issues. Let us move ahead on the path of development,” Revanth Reddy posted on X.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 June 2024, 08:02 PM

File photo of CM Revanth Reddy.

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday extended greetings to Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan for their victory in Andhra Pradesh.

