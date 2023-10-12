Congress leader Patlolla Sasidhar Reddy to join BRS

Finance Minister T Harish Rao visited Sasidhar Reddy's home on Wednesday night and invited him into the BRS.

Medak: The Congress party is likely to suffer another setback in Medak constituency with senior Congress leader and former Medak MLA Patlolla Sasidhar Reddy all set to join the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

Sasidhar Reddy, who was aspiring for the Medak seat, was disappointed as the party leadership decided to give the seat to Mynampally Hanumanth Rao’s son Mynampally Rohit. Following consultations with BRS leaders in Medak, Finance Minister T Harish Rao visited Sasidhar Reddy’s home on Wednesday night and invited him into the BRS.

Ever since Mynampally Hanumantha Rao joined the Congress seeking the Malkajgiri seat for himself and the Medak seat for his son, several senior Congress leaders have been quitting the Congress in Medak. Medak district president Kanta Reddy Tirupathi Reddy was the first to quit the party after raising his voice against Mynampally’s joining.

BRS and Congress sources said more Congress leaders would join in BRS in the days to come.

Sasidhar Reddy is expected to join the BRS in the next couple of days. Reddy had won from Medak in 2004 by contesting on a Congress ticket. However, he had lost the 2009 election to Mynampally. The Congress fielded actor turned politician Vijayashanti from Medak in 2014. The Congress again denied him a ticket in 2018 and fielded his cousin Upendar Reddy. Disappointed over this, he had joined the BJP, but returned in May this year after TPCC president A Revanth Reddy invited him offering the Medak seat. However, Mynampally’s entry dashed his hopes again.