Congress leader stabs three persons in Telangana

Three persons were stabbed by a Congress leader in Yellareddy, reportedly for anti-Congress posts in a WhatsApp group

Kamareddy: Three persons were stabbed by a Congress leader in Gandiveta village of Gandhari mandal, Yellareddy on Saturday night, reportedly for anti-Congress posts in a WhatsApp group.

The three injured, Razzak, Ahmed and Javed, were initially treated at Banswada hospital and later shifted to a hospital in Nizamabad.

The incident occurred at 8.30 pm on Saturday after Bheemdas, a local Congress leader in the village, removed one Razzak from the village WhatsApp group. Irked over being removed the group, Razzak along with Javed and Ahmed argued with Bheemdas, who also runs a provision store in the village, Kamareddy SP Sindhu Sarma said.

The argument led to a scuffle and Bheemdas stabbed the three of them. In the scuffle, Bheemdas also suffered a head injury and is undergoing treatment at a Nizamabad hospital. Following a complaint from the family members of the three victims, a case has been registered against Bheemdas and investigation was under progress, she said.