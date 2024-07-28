Congress lost 2014 polls as CM candidate was not announced, says Revanth

It was a policy error by the party, he said while addressing a public meeting at Kalwakurthy on Sunday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 July 2024, 08:20 PM

Nagarkurnool: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said despite offering Statehood to Telangana, the Congress had lost the 2014 Assembly elections in the State as the party did not announce a Chief Minister candidate.

Had former Union Minister, the late S Jaipal Reddy, then contested from Kalwakurthy constituency and the party announced him as the Chief Minister candidate, the Congress would have come to power. It was a policy error by the party, he said while addressing a public meeting at Kalwakurthy here on Sunday.

Considering the mood of the House, it was Jaipal Reddy who instructed former Lok Sabha Speaker Meera Kumari to close the doors of the Parliament and pass the Telangana Bill, he said.

Showering promises on Kalwakurthy constituency, the Chief Minister said a skill university would be set up in 50 acres at Mucherla at a cost of Rs.100 crore. The foundation would be laid on August 1, he said. A 100-bed hospital, R&B roads, Guest House would be constructed with Rs.180 crore, while a NAC Skill Centre would be established at Amangal with Rs.10 crore and other development works would be taken up with a total expenditure of Rs.309 crore.

On the crop loan waiver, the Chief Minister said as assured earlier, Rs.6,093 crore was deposited into accounts of farmers. The second phase of the scheme to waive off loans up to Rs.1.50 lakh would be implemented from July 31 and the third phase would be implemented after his return from a foreign tour after August 14, he added.

Revanth Reddy later unveiled a statue of Jaipal Reddy at Kotra crossroads.