Congress old-timers in Khammam intensify lobbying for nominated posts

By James Edwin Published Date - 19 August 2024, 07:37 PM

Representational Image

Khammam: Congress old-timers in the district have intensified their lobbying for nominated posts with a demand to accommodate leaders who stood by the party during difficult times.

It might be noted that four leaders from erstwhile Khammam district have been appointed by the State government as chairpersons for different corporations in the first phase. Former MLA Podem Veeraiah, who unsuccessfully contested for Bhadrachalam seat in the last Assembly elections, was made the chairman of Telangana State Forest Development Corporation Limited. Rayala Nageswara Rao, who unsuccessfully contested for the Teacher’s MLC constituency on a Congress ticket, was appointed Telangana State Warehousing Corporation Limited chairman.

Similarly, Naidu Satyanarayana was made chairman of Telangana State Handicrafts Development Corporation Limited while Muvva Vijay Babu was appointed as chairman of Telangana State Irrigation Development Corporation Limited.

According to the party sources, Veeraiah and Nageswara Rao were made the chairpersons of the corporations because of their seniority. Vijay Babu was said to have been given the chance because of his allegiance to Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy while Satyanarayana was made the chairman under deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka’s quota.

The seniors in the party have been complaining that Vijay Babu, who joined Congress just before the Assembly elections was given the chance while Satyanarayana was not residing in Khammam for the last 20 years but was considered for the post under the district quota.

The party minority wing leader Mohammed Javed, who expected the Khammam Assembly ticket but was denied the ticket and party district president Puvvalla Durga Prasad are also in the race for nominated posts. Ex-MLC Potla Nageswara Rao, who had filed his nomination as a Congress rebel for the Khammam Lok Sabha and withdrew from the contest, is aspiring for a nominated post.

The followers of Javed are arguing that he should be given a nominated post under the minority quota and also in recognition of his services to the party. Senior leaders in the party reportedly complained to the high command over undue priority to newcomers in giving nominated posts.