Congress party workers join TRS in Andole

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 02:42 PM, Mon - 23 May 22

Sangareddy: Several Congress leaders from Singitham village in Raikode Mandal have joined Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in the presence of Andole MLA Chanti Kranthi Kiran on Monday. As many as 30 Congress workers led by Patlolla Prasanth Patel, Kashi Bhai, Hari Krishna, and Manikyam joined TRS.

Speaking on the occasion, the Andole MLA said Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers coming forward to join TRS since they were impressed by the work of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. Terming the new joinings in the party reflected the mood of the public at the grassroot level, Kranthi Kiran said the victory of the TRS party is going to be a cakewalk in the coming elections. The Congress leaders and cadre have arrived at the MLA’s residence at Potulboguda village in Vatpally Mandal where the MLA welcomed them into the party. TRS leaders ZPTC Mallikaruna Patil, Party President Basvaraj Patil, and others were present.