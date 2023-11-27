Congress stalling Rythu Bandhu, says CM KCR

The ECI had on November 25 approved distribution of Rythu Bandhu amount to farmers for the Yasangi season, but, withdrew the permission following a complaint from the Telangana Congress, said KCR

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:08 PM, Mon - 27 November 23

Photo: X

Hyderabad: With the Congress once again managing to convince the Election Commission of India to stop the Rabi (Yasangi) season financial assistance under the Rythu Bandhu scheme to farmers here, BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao went ballistic against the Congress, stating that Congress leaders were resorting to desperate measures to win the elections and were not hesitating to put farmers in trouble during the Yasangi season.

The ECI had on November 25 approved distribution of the Rythu Bandhu amount to farmers for the Yasangi season, but on Monday, withdrew the permission following a complaint from the Telangana Congress in New Delhi, he said.

Also Read How KCR’s power reforms changed perception of Telangana in Gulf

Speaking at Praja Ashirvada Sabhas at Shadnagar, Chevella and Andhole, Chandrashekhar Rao said the Telangana Congress leaders were submitting representations to the ECI on a regular basis seeking to stop the Rythu Bandhu distribution to farmers.

“We explained to the ECI that the farm investment assistance was being provided for the sixth consecutive year without a break and requested to allow it as farmers were gearing up for tilling their lands for cultivation for Yasangi. Accordingly, the Commission approved disbursement of the funds for one day i.e. Tuesday,” he said.

The Chief Minister further revealed that TPCC vice-president G Niranjan filed another complaint with the ECI in New Delhi, successfully bringing the disbursement to a halt.

“The Congress fools are stooping to new low, assuming that people will cast their votes based on disbursement or halting of Rythu Bandhu for one season. How many days can they stop Rythu Bandhu? After December 3, the BRS government will return to power and start disbursement of financial assistance from December 6 onwards,” he declared to a cheering crowd.

Chandrashekhar Rao reminded that many Congress leaders and activists were also beneficiaries of Rythu Bandhu. He questioned them for supporting a party that “was trying to snatch away food before it reached the mouth of the farmer”.

He called upon Congress activists to reflect on the actions of their leaders, accusing the party of not only impeding Rythu Bandhu but also proposing a new provision to extend it to tenant farmers, rather than actual land owners. He cautioned that such a move could lead to unnecessary legal disputes over land ownership between the land owners and tenant farmers.

The BRS chief also tore into the Congress leaders for dubbing Rythu Bandhu and 24-hour power to agriculture as unnecessary expenditure. He cautioned people that the Congress leaders were openly claiming that if they come to power, they would abolish the Dharani land management and registration system to replace it with Bhoomatha system, which would only spell doom for land owners.

“If the Dharani is removed, the Congress will open doors for corrupt officials and middlemen of their past regime. Under a Congress regime, farmers will be left with no option but to stage protests on the roads for power and water supply, seeds and fertilisers which are crucial for agriculture,” he said.