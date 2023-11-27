How KCR’s power reforms changed perception of Telangana in Gulf

The BRS government led by K Chandrashekhar Rao is winning accolades from all sections of people including those living abroad for uninterrupted and quality electricity supply to all sectors in the State.

By Irfan Mohammed Updated On - 07:52 PM, Mon - 27 November 23

Jeddah: Masiuddin Mohammed, a 45-year-old successful Telangana entrepreneur in Dubai and a native of Sangareddy district, is witness to Telangana’s focus on power supply and its impact on the lives of the people.

The BRS government led by K Chandrashekhar Rao is winning accolades from all sections of people including those living abroad for uninterrupted and quality electricity supply to all sectors in the State.

In the past, power woes of Telangana were a prime challenge to not only people in Telangana but also to the Telugu diaspora living abroad. Many NRIs preferred to postpone their vacations during summer to escape the heat waves and long hours of power shutdowns.

There was only one demand or request from near and dear ones in Telangana to those living in Gulf countries, and that was to bring recharging lights. Having a recharging light that was brought from the Gulf was not only a necessity but also a status symbol, especially in villages.

Most of the passengers would carry recharging lights from each flight that departs from various Gulf disembarkation points to Hyderabad. Some Hyderabadis used to carry more than one set with them.

“I used to carry three sets of recharging lights sometimes to Hyderabad whenever I had traveled prior to the formation of Telangana to my relatives,” said Masiuddin.

Owner of a leading travel agency, Superjet, having a travel and tourism business in Lebanon, Philippines and Iraq besides the United Arab Emirates, he still has bitter memories of the power cuts back home. Like many Telangana NRIs he was under pressure from relatives and friends to bring rechargeable lights. He said that he had carried more than 100 such sets to his near and dear ones in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh State.

Now living in a luxurious villa equipped with a central air-conditioning system in a posh locality of Dubai, this successful Telangana NRI businessman recalls his bitter experience with power shortage.

“I used to sleep on the roof of my house in Medak district to have natural air as there was mostly no electricity to operate fan”, he recalled, stating that with the introduction of inverters, the recharging lights faded into oblivion. Moreover, with quality power supply as Telangana led by Chandrashekhar Rao overcame power woes, no one required them anymore.