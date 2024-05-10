After Rahul says six guarantees implemented in Telangana, Kharge says five implemented

“One guarantee is still left. Due to the model code of conduct, we could not implement the guarantee,” Kharge said at a press conference here on Friday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 May 2024, 05:07 PM

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge addressing a press conference in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: The Congress high command appears to be still in confusion or completely ignorant, or worse, have chosen to blatantly lie about the implementation of the party’s six guarantees in Telangana. After Rahul Gandhi said women were getting Rs.2,500 every month, that a caste census was conducted in the State and that Rythu Bharosa money had reached farmers, now AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge has said five out of the six guarantees were implemented here.

“One guarantee is still left. Due to the model code of conduct, we could not implement the guarantee,” Kharge said at a press conference here on Friday.

Also Read Mallikarjun Kharge accuses PM Modi of spreading lies

The free bus travel facility for women, enhancement of Rajiv Arogyasri insurance, LPG cylinders at Rs.500, free power of 200 units and Indiramma Indlu schemes were launched he said, adding that two installments of Rythu Bandhu were also paid. What he forgot was that most of the above schemes, except Rythu Bandhu, were different components of the same six guarantees.

Regarding the damage suffered by farmers due to rains, the State government would take a decision at the earliest on the compensation to be offered, he said, adding that the Congress government would continue for five years in Telangana.

After the three phases of elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were jittery and continue to speak on issues that are irrelevant to elections. They are not talking about their manifesto or seeking votes on the development achieved. Instead they are confined to criticising the Congress, he said.

“Prime Minister Modiji is fascinated with the alphabet ‘M’. Mutton, Muslim, Moghul and Mangal sutra, he keeps talking about them. Modiji says Congress will snatch one buffalo out of the two from a household and handover to Muslims. Likewise, he says one acre will be taken away and given to Muslims,” Kharge said.

Regarding the uncertainty over the Haryana government, the AICC Chief said the Congress high command would not interfere in the matter. A few independent MLAs had withdrawn support to the State government but the issue was left to the State leadership. If they wished, they could form the government or demand for Governor’s rule, he said.