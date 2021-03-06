Congress will emerge victorious in graduates MLC elections: Uttam

Speaking at a media conference here, Uttam Kumar Reddy said that employees and unemployed were unhappy with the TRS government, which would reflect in the voting pattern of graduates MLC elections

Nalgonda: TPCC president and Nagonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Saturday exuded confidence that the Congress candidates would win the MLC elections being held for both Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahbubnagar and Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda graduates constituencies.

Speaking at a media conference here, Uttam Kumar Reddy said that employees and unemployed were unhappy with the TRS government, which would reflect in the voting pattern of graduates MLC elections. He said Congress party was only political party to field a tribal leader Ramulu Naik, who participated in the Telangana agitation, in the graduates MLC elections as its candidate. He rubbished the claims of Muncipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao and TRS candidate Palla Rajeshwar Reddy on the government job recruitment in the last six and half years. “The State government did not conduct the District Selection Committee (DSC) exam for filling vacant posts of teachers over the last six and half years,” he said.

Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged that the number of unemployed in the State, had doubled in the last six and half years, reaching nearly 29 lakh unemployed youth in the State. He pointed out that 19 lakh educated unemployed youth have registered their names on the TSPSC website for one-time registration. “The TRS government has also not fulfilled its pre poll-promise of unemployment incentive. It has also offered just 7.5 percent of the fitment to the employees in the Pay Revision commission. The employees and unemployed should to teach a lesson to the TRS government by defeating the ruling party candidates in graduates MLC elections,” he said.

He was confident that the Congress candidate K Jana Reddy would win in the elections with over 50,000 votes majority in by-elections to Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly Constituency.

Coming down heavily on BJP leaders from the state for their lackadaisical attitude in protecting the interests of the State, the TPCC president pointed out that the BJP leaders from the state never represented or try to pursue their party government at the Centre to bring projects to the state. He questioned as to why the BJP leaders kept quiet when Narendra Modi government handed over thousands of acres of lands belonging to Bhadradri Ramalayam to Andhra Pradesh state.

He said that the wave of the Congress would begin in the state with winning in elections of two Graduates MLCs and by-elections to Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly Constituency.

Congress candidate for Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda graduates MLC elections Ramulu Naik and others were also present.

