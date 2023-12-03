| Congress Wins Nine Out Of Ten Assembly Seats In Erstwhile Khammam

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar was defeated by the former minister Tummala Nageswara Rao with a margin of 50, 130 votes

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:37 PM, Sun - 3 December 23

Khammam: Congress won nine Assembly seats out of ten seats in erstwhile Khammam district except Bhadrachalam seat in the Assembly elections-2023.

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar was defeated by the former minister Tummala Nageswara Rao with a margin of 50, 130 votes. Palair sitting MLA Kandala Updender Reddy was defeated by the TPCC campaign committee co-chairman Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy with a majority of 56,495 votes.

Wyra BRS candidate Madanlal was defeated by Congress candidate Ramdas Naik.

Sathupalli BRS candidate Sandra Venkata Veeraiah was defeated by the Congress candidate Matta Ragamai, a political novice, with a majority of 19,464 votes. Madhira BRS candidate, ZP Chairman L Kalamal Raju was defeated by CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka by a margin of 34,779 votes.

In Kothagudem, AIFB candidate Jalaglam Venkat Rao was defeated by the CPI state secretary Kunamaneni Sambasiva Rao by a margin of 22,125 votes. Yellandu BRS candidate B Haripriya was defeated by the ZP chairman by Congress candidate Koram Kanakaiah by a margin of 55,718 votes.

Aswaraopet BRS candidate sitting MLA M Nageswara Rao lost the election to Congress candidate Jare Adinarayana with a margin of 28,606 votes. Pinapaka BRS candidate Rega Kantha Rao was defeated by the Congress candidate Payam Venkateswarlu with a margin of 34,129 votes.

In Bhadrachalam sitting Congress MLA Podem Veeraiah was defeated by the BRS candidate Dr Tellam Venkat Rao with a margin of 5,755 votes.