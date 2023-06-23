| Congress Worker Among 4 Arrested In Ktaka For Demanding Money To Transport Beef Illegally

Congress worker among 4 arrested in K’taka for demanding money to transport beef illegally

The police have arrested Prashanth, a Congress leader from Sunkadakatte locality and his associate, Somu Gowda, for extortion.

By IANS Published Date - 11:18 AM, Fri - 23 June 23

Representational Image

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Police have arrested four persons, including a local Congress worker, on charges of demanding money for illegal transportation of beef, police said on Friday.

The incident took place in the limits of the RMC Yard Police station in the state capital.

The police have arrested Prashanth, a Congress leader from Sunkadakatte locality and his associate, Somu Gowda, for extortion. The police have also nabbed Khaja Mohiyuddin and Umesh in connection with transporting beef illegally.

According to police, the incident happened on June 21. Khaja Mohiyuddin and Umesh had purchased beef in Magadi town and when they were transporting the same in an SUV to Shivajinagar locality in Bengaluru, Prashanth and his friends waylaid the vehicle on Tumakuru road and picked up a quarrel alleging that their vehicle had been hit.

Prashanth demanded money and after coming to know that beef was being transported in the car. He demanded Rs 2 lakh and assaulted Mohiyuddin and Umesh.

The police, who got information about the incident, rushed to the spot and took the accused persons into their custody. Prashanth and Somu Gowda were arrested on charges of demanding extortion and assault, and Umesh and Mohiyuddin were arrested for illegal transportation of beef.

The police have registered two separate cases in this regard and are investigating the case.