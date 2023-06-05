Warangal police bust interstate gang of counterfeit seed sellers

Commissioner of Police (CP) AV Ranganath on Sunday said the Task Force successfully apprehended the fraudulent seed vendors.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:44 PM, Mon - 5 June 23

Representational Image

Warangal: In a significant operation, the police have nabbed an interstate gang engaged in the sale of counterfeit cotton seeds.

Investigation into the matter is currently underway.

Commissioner of Police (CP) AV Ranganath on Sunday said the Task Force, acting under the directive of the State government to curb the sale of fake seeds, successfully apprehended the fraudulent seed vendors.

He said more details regarding the operation would be provided within a day or two, following a thorough investigation into the illicit business.