Congress workers attack their own party office in Mahabubnagar

Irked over the party’s decision to issue the Devarkadra ticket to Madhusudhan Reddy, Pradeep Goud's supporters attacked the party office in Mahabubnagar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:25 PM, Mon - 30 October 23

Mahabubnagar: A few Congress leaders from Devarkadra attacked the district party office of the Congress in Mahabubnagar on Monday and damaged the office furniture and banners after BC leader Pradeep Goud was denied a ticket for the Assembly elections.

Irked over the party’s decision to issue the Devarkadra ticket to Madhusudhan Reddy, Goud’s supporters attacked the party office in Mahabubnagar. Heated arguments took place between two sections of Congress leaders on the office premises. Raising slogans against TPCC president Revanth Reddy, Goud’s supporters warned that if the ticket was denied to their leader, they would ensure the Congress candidate’s defeat in Devarkadra.

