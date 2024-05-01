Selective action by ECI, says KCR

However, Revanth Reddy was now planning to reorganise the districts and remove Mahabubabad district, denying the fruits of development to the people.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 May 2024, 08:56 PM

Hyderabad: Leader of Opposition and BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao questioned what he termed the “selective action” of the Election Commission of India banning him from the poll campaign for 48 hours based on a complaint lodged by the Congress.

He said the same Commission had not initiated action against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy who had repeatedly made derogatory and abusive remarks against him. “Revanth Reddy vowed to remove my intestines and wrap it around his neck.

Also Read KCR’s roadshows boost morale of BRS ranks in Khammam

He made several derogatory remarks against me. But there has been no action against him by the ECI,” he said while addressing a massive crowd during the roadshow as part of his election campaign in Mahabubabad on Wednesday evening. He called upon the BRS cadre to work non-stop for the next 96 hours and garner public support in response to the ECI’s 48-hour ban on his poll campaign.

Earlier, Chandrashekhar Rao tore into the Congress for denying safe drinking water and quality power supply to backward areas like Mahabubabad for nearly 50 years before Telangana State formation.

Until the Vennavaram canal was constructed as part of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project by the previous BRS government, people did not have access to any major drinking water source, he said, pointing out that Mahabubabad district was formed to develop the backward and remote tribal areas of the region.

However, Revanth Reddy was now planning to reorganise the districts and remove Mahabubabad district, denying the fruits of development to the people.

The Congress had promised heaven for people, but was serving them hell after coming to power, he said. “How many people received Rythu Bandhu, Rs 2,500 for women, one tola gold under Kalyana Lakshmi and benefits of other electoral promises made by the Congress government? None.

The Congress implemented only free bus services to women which in turn affected the livelihood of scores of auto-rickshaw drivers in the State.

While we are not opposed to the scheme benefiting women, the government must take corrective measures and do justice to auto-rickshaw drivers,” he said.

The inept Congress government in the State had literally pushed scores of farmers towards suicides over the last five months, he said, also citing the untimely demise of a farmer due to cardiac arrest in Choppadandi of Karimnagar district while waiting to sell his crop in the scorching summer for last 15 days.

He cautioned that a vote for the Congress government in the Lok Sabha elections would be deemed as approval of its policies and deprive people of benefits under its pending promises.

Not mincing his words on Prime Minister Narendra Modi either, Chandrashekhar Rao said Modi had not fulfilled his promises and had failed to contribute to Telangana’s growth in the last 10 years.

Instead, the Prime Minister was conspiring to divert the Godavari River water to Tamil Nadu for political gains.

“The inefficient Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, who already handed over Krishna River to the Krishna River Management Board, is not even speaking against it,” he said.

Recalling numerous initiatives for tribals during the BRS regime including Podu land pattas, residential welfare schools and others, the BRS president vowed to fight on their behalf and ensure justice to them as long as he was alive.

The BRS had no personal agenda and would work with the people’s agenda for the development and welfare of Telangana, he added.