BJP files complaint against Congress with DGP

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 May 2024, 09:30 PM

Hyderabad: The BJP on Wednesday filed a complaint with the Director General of Police (DGP) accusing Congress party workers of destroying the BJP poll banners in the city.

In its complaint the BJP alleged that ever since the Delhi police filed a case against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy in the alleged doctored video of union Home Minister Amit Shah, the banners and posters of the party were being destroyed.

The party believes that it was the handiwork of Congress workers and urged the DGP to take stringent action against them.