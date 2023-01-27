Conman case: Delhi court allows Jacqueline Fernandez to travel abroad

By IANS Published Date - 01:08 PM, Fri - 27 January 23

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Friday allowed Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez, who is one of the accused in the Rs 200 crore money extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, to fly to Dubai.

Fernandez had filed an application on Wednesday to travel from January 27 to 30 ahead of the Pepsico India Conference.

The Patiala House Courts took note of Fernandez’s submission that she is under a contractual obligation with the company and if she is not able to make it, she could be sued.

She will be performing at the event on January 29 with other stars.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had however, opposed it and said the actress did not put any contractual obligation on record before.

Additional Sessions Judge of the Patiala House Courts, Shailendra Malik on Friday granted relief saying that she has professional commitments and personal liberty can’t be curtailed.

On Monday, he had granted the actress a one-day exemption from personal appearance.

The Judge was supposed to hear the arguments on framing charges in the matter but adjourned the hearing for February 15.

Fernandez, even in December last year, had moved a plea seeking to travel abroad to visit her ill mother in Bahrain.

But, she withdrew it as the court wasn’t willing to allow her to travel abroad.

In the case, Chandrashekhar is accused of extorting money from politicians, celebrities and businessmen, and allegedly duped pharma company Ranbaxy’s former owner Shivinder Mohan Singh’s wife Aditi Singh of Rs 200 crore.

He had allegedly sent super expensive gifts to Jacqueline, while he also booked a chartered flight for her from Mumbai to Chennai during his bail period.

Moreover, according to the ED, it is suspected that he had sent huge chunks of money extorted from Aditi Singh to the actor.