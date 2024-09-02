Conman held for duping jewellers in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 September 2024, 10:32 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A conman who duped jewelry shop owners after taking ornaments and later issuing bogus cheques was arrested by the Narsingi police on Monday. Police said the suspect Gunti Suman, (43) of Gandipet suffered losses in business and to tide over the crisis planned to cheat jewellery shop owners.

“Gunti placed orders with the merchants and when the salesmen delivered it at his door step, he issued a cheque to them. When the businessmen submitted the cheque at the bank, they came to know there was no amount in the account or the bank account was closed,” said Cyberabad DCP Special Operations Team, D Srinivas.

Gunti had cheated six shop owners in the city. The police managed to recover property valued at Rs. 84 lakh from him. Previously, the suspect was allegedly involved in nine similar cases.