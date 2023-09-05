Consider opponents as my teachers: Rahul Gandhi

By IANS Published Date - 11:35 AM, Tue - 5 September 23

New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday paid tributes to Dr S. Radhakrishnan on occasion of Teachers Day, and said that people of India are like Gurus, and he considers his opponents as teachers.

In a Facebook post, Rahul Gandhi said, “My respectful obeisances to all the teachers on National Teachers Day. Humble tribute to former President of India, Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan ji on his birth anniversary. Guru has a very high place in life, who illuminates the path of your life and inspires you to move in the right direction. I consider great men like Mahatma Gandhi, Gautam Buddha, Shri Narayana Guru as my gurus, who gave us all the knowledge of equality of all people in the society, and compassion and love towards everyone.”

He also said that the people of India are also like gurus (teachers), who give an example of unity in the diversity of our country, inspire us to fight every problem with courage, who are the embodiment of humility and penance.

“I also consider my opponents as my teachers, who, through their behavior, through their lies, through their words, teach me that the path I am on is absolutely right – and to continue on it at all costs. is less,” the Congress leader added.

Teachers Day is celebrated every year on this day to commemorate the birth anniversary of former President of India Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.