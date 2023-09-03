Telangana: Senior Congress leaders unhappy with Sharmila’s ‘entry’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:45 PM, Sun - 3 September 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: The Telangana Congress meeting at Gandhi Bhavan on Sunday turned out to be a platform for many leaders to vent out their ire over different issues.

Even before YS Sharmila‘s YSRTP’s official merger with Congress took shape, former MP Renuka Chowdary slammed Sharmila over her remarks that the merger had reached the final stage and reminded that there was no formal announcement from the Congress high command yet.

Sharmila had met Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and MP Rahul Gandhi at New Delhi a few days back. After the meeting, she had said the merger was in the final stage.

Hitting back at Sharmila, the former MP said all the statements came from her and not from the party high command. She had only met the Gandhis and they did not take any decision on the matter. “Mere statements from Sharmila do not suffice, our party high command should make an announcement,” the former MP said.

On Sharmila stressing that she was the daughter-in-law of Telangana, Chowdary said: “I am the daughter of Telangana and will have my say. Where was she all these years and how come she realized now that she is Telangana’s daughter-in-law?”

Regarding Sharmila evincing interest in contesting from Palair constituency, the former MP said there was no GST applicable on making any appeal but there should be some eligibility. “If that is the case, I too will contest from Andhra Pradesh,” Chowdary said.

Meanwhile, former MP V Hanumanth Rao came down heavily on former MP KVP Ramachandra Rao over his claims to be a Telangana native and even asked him to focus on the Andhra Congress.

“In Rajya Sabha, KVP Ramachandra Rao raised slogans against Telangana. Had he not opposed Telangana, we could have considered his appeals,” Hanumanth Rao said here on Sunday.

At a programme here on Saturday, Ramachandra Rao had said he belonged to Telangana and appealed to the State leaders to recognize him as a Telangana leader.

After having opposed Telangana, Ramachandra Rao’s statements that he would spent his life here make no sense and lack justice, Hanumanth Rao said, adding that the Congress had lost its significance in Andhra Pradesh and it would be better if Ramachandra Rao focused on Andhra Congress affairs.

