Constable suspended for misbehaviour found hanging in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A police constable, who was recently placed under suspension, died allegedly by suicide in his house at Moti Nagar of Sanath Nagar in the wee hours of Thursday.

The cop, identified as Rajeshwar (45), who joined the police force in 2005 and was posted at the Telangana State Special Police Battalion in Yousufguda, was living with his wife and two children. According to the police, Rajeshwar was placed under suspension by his battalion commandant as a disciplinary action for alleged misbehavior while on duty about two months ago.

“Since then, he was at home and had started drinking. He was quite depressed over financial and family problems and often picked up arguments with his wife,” police said, adding that his wife, after one such argument, took their children and went to her parents’ house in Nagarkurnool district. He kept calling and asking her for money regularly, which she refused saying she had no money left with her.

Even on Wednesday night, Rajeshwar who is suspected to have been under influence of alcohol had called her and demanded money, but she scolded him pointing out that had he been working well, the family would not be facing any financial constraints.

“He later left a note saying he was depressed over family and financial problems and is suspected to have hanged himself to death,” police said, adding that his wife, when her calls were not answered, alerted their neighbours, who opened the door and found him hanging.

The Sanath Nagar police are investigating.

