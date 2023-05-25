| Construct Papatapalli Miryalaguda New Railway Line Without Any Trouble To People Nama

Construct Papatapalli-Miryalaguda new railway line without any trouble to people: Nama

The previous alignment of Papatapalli-Miryalaguda railway line affected the interests of people of 12 village panchayats of Khammam

Published Date - 08:45 PM, Thu - 25 May 23

The previous alignment of Papatapalli-Miryalaguda railway line affected the interests of people of 12 village panchayats of Khammam

Khammam: District Development Coordination Monitoring (DISHA) Committee chairman and Khammam MP Nama Nageswara Rao has asked the railway officials to construct the Papatapalli-Miryalaguda new railway line without any trouble to the people in the district.

He chaired the DISHA Committee meeting here on Thursday and reviewed the implementation of Central government schemes by National Highways, Panchayat Raj, Irrigation, Power, Municipal, Railway, DRDA, Medical Health and Industries Departments.

The previous alignment of Papatapalli-Miryalaguda railway line affected the interests of people of 12 village panchayats of Khammam Rural, Mudigonda, Nelakondapalli mandals and small farmers.

Hence union Railway Minister and chairman of the Railway Board were asked to change the originally proposed alignment. They agreed to conduct a survey again and construct a new railway line without any inconvenience to the people and farmers, the MP said.

Nageswara Rao complained that the protocol was not being followed in the railways and information about the commencement of works and other matters was not being given. He asked the officials to submit the details of progress of different projects.

He told the national highways officials to speed up the construction work of national highways in Khammam district. Proposals have been sent for works worth Rs 755 crore and a report has to be submitted on the status of the proposals.

For the development of the Khammam-Kuravi National Highway 124.80 crore have been sanctioned. Steps were being taken to organise a special conference under the aegis of CII in Khammam soon.

Rajya Sabha member Vaddiraju Ravichandra, ZP chairman Lingala Kamal Raju, MLAs Lavudya Ramulu Naik and Kandala Upender Reddy, additional Collector Snehalatha Mogili, Municipal Commissioner Adarsh Surabhi and others were present.

